BAC Education’s MUSIC4GOOD 2.0: The Polymaths Are Back

Get ready to turn up the volume for a night of unforgettable music and meaningful impact! The Polymaths featuring Raja Singham, Azlan Shaharbi, Siva Ramanathan, Sudesh Kumar Nair, Sundara Raj Ramamurthy and friends, are returning to the stage for MUSIC4GOOD 2.0, this time in aid of Uplift, an NGO under the BAC Education Group.



Following the overwhelming success of the first Music4Good concert, which raised RM211,000 to support children in 25 orphanages via OrphanAid and assist the Society for the Severely & Mentally Handicapped (SSMH), this second edition aims to raise even more.

100% of donations will go directly towards providing education, essential aid, necessities, and life-changing opportunities to communities in need. Beneficiaries include:

1. OrphanAid ensures every child has access to quality education through free SPM tuition, refurbished laptops for orphanages, and a 75% bursary for tertiary studies. In partnership with Rotary International District 3300 Malaysia, it identifies and supports deserving students, with tax-exempt donations channelled via Yayasan Kelab-Kelab Rotary Malaysia (YKKRM) to ensure transparency and accountability.

2. Free Food Society provides food aid to anyone in need, regardless of race, creed, or religion. Founded by a group of concerned individuals, it was created to support the growing number of people who lost their livelihoods due to Covid-19.

3. Persatuan OKU Sentral champions the rights and empowerment of persons with disabilities through entrepreneurship support, emergency relief, cultural showcases, and initiatives that promote accessibility and inclusion nationwide.

4. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals – Kajang offers vital services such as feeding, sterilisation (TNR), healthcare, and rehoming for stray dogs. They aim to establish a multi-purpose facility that supports sheltering, rehabilitation, adoption, and education

5. Society for the Severely Mentally Handicapped - For 40 years, the Society for the Severely Mentally Handicapped (SSMH) has been providing therapy, care, and support to children with severe mental and physical disabilities, as well as their families.



Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 20th, 2025

Time: 7:30pm – 10:30pm

Venue: Horizon Banquet Hall, Menara BAC, Petaling Jaya

Table Reservations (10 pax with dinner): RM2,500 | RM5,000 | RM10,000



Bookings can be made via https://www.giveback.my/campaigns/music4good-in-aid-of-uplift/ or by contacting Ann – 012 339 9959, Jinie – 016 778 8625 or Mitha – 012 988 3487

Tax-exemption receipts are available for donations of RM250 and above.



BAC Education Group: A Legacy of Social Good

MUSIC4GOOD 2.0 builds on BAC Education's long-standing commitment to social good. Flagship initiatives include GiveBack.my (over RM100 million in aid through 200+ partners), SPMFlix (Malaysia's largest free learning platform with 9,000+ lessons for 200,000+ students), and FreeMakan (a food bank that has supported 27,000 families with RM1.7 million raised). The Make It Right Movement (MIRM), launched in 2015, further drives impact by supporting 200+ charity and CSR projects annually, giving students, staff, and the public the chance to volunteer, champion causes, and create lasting community change.



Music4Good is organised by Uplift, fully sponsored by BAC Education and supported by Yayasan Kelab-kelab Rotary Malaysia.



About the Polymaths

The Polymaths came together after a chance meeting between Raja Singham and drummer Siva Ramanathan at a friend's party. One casual conversation about music sparked jam sessions in a basement, bringing together professionals with a shared passion for music – because why not? “We just needed a guitarist, a bassist... and a better keyboardist,“ Raja joked. “I like running around on stage too much to stay seated!”



Band Members:

· Raja Singham – Lead vocalist and Co-Founder of BAC Education Group, driving social impact through Uplift, the Make It Right Movement, and SPMFlix.

· Azlan Ahmad Shaharbi – Keyboardist; veteran performer with over three decades on the local and international music stage.

· Siva Ramanathan – Drummer; fintech leader and Partner, Chief Growth & Corporate Officer at Ksher.

· Sudesh Kumar Nair – Bassist and CEO of Baycom Malaysia, with a background in film, TV, and satellite communications.

· Sundara Raj Ramamurthy – Guitarist; Chief Digital Officer at PwC Malaysia and Vietnam, leading AI and digital transformation initiatives.



A Nation-Building Initiative

MUSIC4GOOD 2.0 is a nation-building initiative fully sponsored by BAC Education Group in aid of Uplift, supported by Yayasan Kelab-Kelab Rotary Malaysia.



“Music has the power to bring people together; not just to enjoy a great night out, but to make a lasting impact on lives. With Music4Good, every note we play is for a purpose - to create hope, open opportunities, and help build a better Malaysia,“ said Raja.





https://www.giveback.my/campaigns/music4good2-0/

Hashtag: #BACEducation

