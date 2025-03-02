405 goods vehicles booked in Negeri Sembilan CNY operation

SEREMBAN: A total of 405 goods vehicles were hauled up by the Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department (JPJ) for various violations during a four-day exercise targeting commercial vehicles as part of the department’s Chinese New Year 2025 Special Operation.

State JPJ director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf said 1,870 vehicles were inspected during the operation, which took place both before the holiday on Jan 27 and 28 and after the holiday on Feb 1 and 2.

“During the inspections, 1,006 violations were detected. The most common offences included vehicle technical issues (230 notices), driving without a licence (159), driving without insurance (132) and expired vehicle licence (127),” he said in a statement today.

He added that 19 vehicles were also impounded for various offences, with 13 for being on the road during the prohibition period and six for other violations.

Hanif Yusabra noted that compliance with the goods vehicle driving ban during the festive season remained low, with many drivers citing a lack of awareness about the restrictions on heavy vehicles.

He explained that the operation is part of JPJ’s efforts to reduce traffic congestion and prevent road accidents caused by the mixing of goods and private vehicles during the holiday season.

“Such operations will continue to ensure road safety, especially during peak holiday periods when private vehicles are more prevalent,” he said.