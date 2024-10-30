41-year-old firewoman named best trainee in storm training

MARANG: A 41-year-old female firefighter, Saredah Mohd Salleh, proved the adage that age is just a number when she was named the best trainee for the Basic Course for the Special Operations, Tactical and Rescue Team of Malaysia (STORM) by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Series 1/2024.

Saredah, who is attached to the Fire and Rescue Station in Precinct 14, Putrajaya, outperformed 32 of her younger male colleagues and two females aged between 20 and 30.

Speaking to reporters after the graduation ceremony today, the mother of two said her interest in performing challenging tasks motivated her to undergo the basic training for STORM, which is considered JBPM’s elite rescue unit.

Despite having to endure intense training for a month, the Melaka native remained purposeful.

“Age has never been a barrier for me because I genuinely enjoy challenging work. My goal in joining this course is to serve in crucial disaster operations and also in humanitarian missions abroad.

“The most arduous training was an 18-km hike on rugged terrain while carrying a load of 70 kg. It took me over three hours to complete that test,“ she said when met at the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Academy for the East Region in Wakaf Tapai.

Saredah said she feels very fortunate to have the support and encouragement of her husband, who is a firefighter at the Kajang Fire and Rescue Station in Selangor.

Meanwhile, JBPM Fire and Rescue Operations Division director Nordin Pauzi said that there are only nine female STORM members in Malaysia, adding that those selected have undergone rigorous physical and mental training.

“We have 594 STORM members across Malaysia as of now. Therefore, I strongly encourage more members and officers to join this course to enhance the quality of fire services,“ he added.