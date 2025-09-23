43 civil servants rewarded for reporting corruption activities by MACC

PUTRAJAYA: Forty-three civil servants from five government departments and agencies nationwide will receive recognition and rewards for lodging complaints with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission regarding bribery.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed all recipients had undergone Integrity Screening and were eligible for the approved rewards totalling RM46,000.

Statistics from 2012 to 2024 show that 550 recipients have been recognised, with rewards worth RM1.14 million.

The Royal Malaysia Police topped the list with 386 recipients during that period, followed by the Immigration Department with 48 recipients.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency had 25 recipients, while the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living had 15, with the rest involving other government agencies.

Ahmad Khusairi chaired the 14th Recognition Evaluation Panel Meeting for Civil Servants Reporting the Giving or Receiving of Bribes at the MACC Headquarters.

He stated the meeting aimed to recognise civil servants who demonstrated high integrity by reporting corrupt activities while performing their duties.

“This recognition not only reflects appreciation for the integrity of civil servants, but also serves as encouragement and an example for others,” he said.

The Special Cabinet Committee on Government Management Integrity agreed on August 19, 2010, that recognition should be given to civil servants who report bribery.

Following that decision, the Chief Secretary to the Government issued guidelines on May 11, 2011, which came into effect on June 1, 2011. – Bernama