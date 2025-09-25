Philippines cancels classes and flights as new storm Bualoi approaches

MANILA: The Philippines has cancelled classes and flights as a new storm approaches just days after a super typhoon caused nine fatalities.

Severe Tropical Storm Bualoi is expected to intensify into a typhoon before hitting the southern end of Luzon island.

Weather forecaster Benison Estareja warned that “widespread flooding and landslides in mountainous areas are possible.”

The nation typically experiences around 20 storms and typhoons annually, which perpetuate poverty in disaster-vulnerable regions.

Scientists attribute the increasing intensity of storms to human-induced climate change.

Authorities have issued warnings about a potential three-metre life-threatening storm surge.

The Philippine Coast Guard reported approximately 1,500 people stranded in ports within the Bicol region.

Thousands remain displaced after Super Typhoon Ragasa recently claimed nine lives in the country’s north.

Bualoi’s outer rain bands may also affect northern parts of the Philippines.

Civil Defence Administrator Harold Cabreros stated that “these rains are continuous and may cause renewed flooding, and landslides, especially in areas that are already saturated.”

Seven fishermen perished when Ragasa capsised their boat in Cagayan Province.

Another victim died from a fallen tree during the previous typhoon.

A landslide in Benguet province killed a 74-year-old man and injured seven others.

President Ferdinand Marcos has assured that aid supplies are prepositioned in Bualoi’s expected path.

These storms arrive amid public outrage over fraudulent flood-control projects costing billions. – AFP