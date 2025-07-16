46 Tamu Desa to be built, upgraded this year in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Forty-six tamu desa (rural markets) across Sabah will be built or undergo upgrading this year.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the projects will be carried out through 28 full and sub-district offices, with a total allocation of RM10 million under the tamu desa premises development programme by the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP).

“This year, we received an allocation of RM10 million under Budget 2025 to implement the development of tamu desa premises.

“During the closing ceremony of the MADANI Rakyat Programme in Tawau on May 11, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an additional RM10 million allocation to continue developing tamu desa premises in Sabah,“ he said in a statement today.

Ewon said he would head to Sarawak next to discuss the implementation of tamu desa development in the state this year.

“The land status of the tamu desa sites must be verified by the district offices to avoid disputes, and 15 district offices have submitted written confirmation for sites with no issues,“ he said, expressing hope that the projects would provide comfortable facilities for entrepreneurs and small traders.

Earlier, Ewon handed over letters of appointment to 15 district officers as chairpersons of the district-level Entrepreneur, Cooperative, Hawker and Small Trader Development Council (MPUKPPD), as well as letters of authorisation for the tamu desa development projects in the 15 districts in the state.