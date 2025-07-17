Safe internet campaign educates Perlis students on cyber safety

KANGAR: The Safe Internet campaign by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Perlis branch successfully raised cyber safety awareness among students at SK Jejawi.

The initiative aimed to educate young internet users on responsible online behaviour.

School headmaster Mohd Shariff Kadir highlighted the programme’s alignment with the Ministry of Education’s focus on digital safety for primary school students.

“This provides early exposure to internet risks, ensuring pupils understand social media’s pros and cons,“ he said. Nearly 100 students, including class leaders, participated, with plans to extend the campaign to more pupils.

Year Six student Fariesya Sirien Nawra Mohd Hasani shared her takeaways, stating, “I now know what can and cannot be done online. You shouldn’t share photos or personal details.”

Another participant, Chinta Nurmaisarah Imani Zairi, found the session engaging and informative. “I had fun and learned new things about staying safe online,“ she said.

The event underscores MCMC’s commitment to fostering a safer digital environment for young Malaysians. - Bernama