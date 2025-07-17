Abrahamsen triumphs in Tour de France stage 11 as Pogacar escapes crash

NORWAY’S Jonas Abrahamsen claimed victory in stage 11 of the Tour de France, delivering a thrilling performance in Toulouse. Meanwhile, defending champion Tadej Pogacar avoided serious injury despite a late crash, keeping his podium hopes alive.

Pogacar’s fall occurred just 4km from the finish after colliding with another rider’s wheel. His rivals, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel, displayed sportsmanship by slowing down to allow the Slovenian to rejoin the peloton. Pogacar later joked about the incident, saying, “I’m a bit beaten up, I’ve been through worse days, but yeah that was unexpected.”

The crash was caused by Norwegian rider Tobias Johannessen, who later apologised on social media. “I am terribly sorry for what happened,“ he wrote. Pogacar admitted the fall could affect his performance in the upcoming mountain stage, stating, “A day after a fall like that you are never at your best.”

Ireland’s Ben Healy retained the yellow jersey, maintaining a 29-second lead over Pogacar. Healy narrowly avoided the crash himself, later admitting, “I didn’t see him fall. I was looking somewhere else.” The 24-year-old remains cautious ahead of the Pyrenees, saying, “I’m not sure I’ll still have the lead tomorrow night.”

The stage, initially expected to favour sprinters, was instead dominated by Abrahamsen’s bold breakaway. The Norwegian, who recently recovered from a collarbone fracture, outmanoeuvred Swiss rider Mauro Schmid in a tense sprint finish. “I like to have pain in my legs,“ Abrahamsen said after his win.

With the race now heading into the Pyrenees, all eyes will be on the gruelling Hautacam climb. French climber Lenny Martinez, wearing the polka dot jersey, will be a key attraction for local fans. - AFP