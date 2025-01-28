KOTA BHARU: A total of 460 premises in Kelantan have been issued with the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM), including 50 premises owned by non-Muslims, said State Islamic Development, Dakwah, Information and Public Relations Committee chairman Mohd Asri Mat Daud.

He said premises that have not been issued with the SPHM or whose certificates have expired could apply for a new application.

A temporary licence, which is valid for a year, would be issued to enable owners to carry out renovations to the premises according to the conditions stipulated in the application, he said, adding that the process of getting SPHM is easy.

The owners of the premises concerned only need to comply with the conditions, including complying with all instructions when asked to modify the premises,“ he told reporters at a programme held in conjunction with the launch of the state-level prayer month here today.

Mohd Asri said premises whose SPHM were suspended were because of non-compliance with the stipulated conditions, even though a warning had been issued for the owners to make the necessary changes.

“The suspension action is made by the Halal Division of the Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department based on the Malaysia Halal Certification Manual 2020,“ he said.