48,000 chickens perish in Jitra poultry farm blaze

ALOR SETAR: Around 48,000 chickens perished after a poultry farm in Kampung Paya Muyud in Jitra was destroyed in a fire last night.

Jitra Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Bustan Karudin said they received an emergency call about the incident at 11.01pm.

“A total of 26 firefighters from Jitra, Bukit Kayu Hitam and Alor Setar stations were deployed to the scene, assisted by five volunteer firefighter teams from Bukit Pinang, Sebarang Nyonya, Pokok Sena, Jalan Kundur and Kilang Tebu.

“The semi-permanent poultry farm, which housed around 50,000 chickens, had been nearly 80 per cent destroyed by the blaze,” he said in a statement today.

He said the fire was brought under control at 12.46 am.