49 MAF veterans secure second careers in high-tech industry - Adly

MELAKA: Forty-nine Armed Forces (MAF) veterans have successfully secured second careers in the high-technology industry through the Veteran MyWIRA programme launched in January last year.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said this marks a significant achievement in ensuring that the veterans not only secure employment but also earn a better income after completing their service.

“They are now working in the electrical and electronics industry in Penang with a starting salary of RM2,900.

“This programme helps ensure a more comfortable livelihood, considering that many veterans fall into the B40 group as they lose about half of their income after retiring,” he told a press conference after officiating the Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) award ceremony at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh, here today.

Adly said the ministry is committed to ensuring at least 70 per cent of MAF veterans secure a post-retirement career through various initiatives including collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and higher learning institutions.

“In addition to programmes that empower veterans in entrepreneurship and ensuring that the defence industry involves at least 30 per cent of veterans, we have also launched a Second Career campaign through work-based learning where the veterans’ previous careers and expertise are given academic recognition.

“For this purpose, we are working with several higher learning institutions such as Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) to confer them with certificates or diplomas so that these credentials can be used to pursue a second career and their experience can be formally recognised,” Adly said.

Earlier at the event, 1,000 MAF veterans from Melaka and Negeri Sembilan were awarded Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM), a medal bestowed in recognition of their valour and sacrifices in fulfilling their duty to the nation.

As of March this year, a total of 48,346 MAF veterans have been conferred the PJM since it was coordinated by the Armed Forces Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV) in March 2004.