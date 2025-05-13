KUALA LUMPUR: The driver of a four-wheel-drive vehicle (4WD), who crashed into a couple riding a high-powered motorcycle near the Duta Toll Plaza, last Saturday, and fled the scene, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined RM12,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for reckless driving.

Magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni also ordered 32-year-old car accessories salesman K. Darmaraju to begin serving his 30-day jail sentence on May 11, after he pleaded guilty to recklessly driving a Nissan Navara on the North-South Expressway (PLUS), towards the city centre near the Duta Toll Plaza, at 2.30 pm on May 10.

The court also ordered that the man be sentenced to an additional 12 months in jail if he fails to pay the fine. In addition, the offence will be endorsed on his driving licence, and he is disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for five years, starting today.

The accused was charged under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, a fine of up to RM15,000, disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for no less than five years, revocation of a probationary driving licence, and the endorsement of the offence on the driving licence.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Syazwan Hasifi pressed for a sentence which would serve as a deterrent to the accused, while lawyer S. Vinesh, representing the accused, sought a lighter prison sentence and fine on the grounds that his client was newly married and financially supporting his parents.

“My client apologises to all parties involved and promises not to repeat the offence in the future,” said the lawyer.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the incident, the two victims were riding their motorcycle in the far-left lane, when they were hit by a four-wheel-drive vehicle which suddenly veered into their path in a dangerous manner.

After hitting the victims’ motorcycle, the accused immediately fled the scene without stopping his vehicle.

As a result, both victims were thrown onto the road and sustained serious injuries.