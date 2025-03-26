MELAKA: The government has announced a 50 per cent toll discount for highway travel on March 28 and 29 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the financial implications borne by the government to compensate the affected highway concessionaires are estimated at RM19.69 million.

“The MADANI government, in today’s Cabinet meeting, agreed to provide a 50 per cent toll discount starting from 12.01 am on March 28 (Friday) and ending at 11.59 pm on March 29.

“We are giving two days (of discounts) so that motorists do not have to rush and can plan their journeys accordingly,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after inspecting maintenance work by a federal road concessionaire in Ayer Keroh today.

He added that the 50 per cent toll discount applies specifically to Class 1 private vehicles at all toll plazas, except those at national border checkpoints, namely the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Toll Plaza on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link Expressway (LINKEDUA).

He said the toll discount continues the MADANI government’s festive season toll assistance, which has been provided for all four major festive periods in Peninsular Malaysia since 2023.

“This initiative aligns with the core principles of the Malaysia MADANI government -- Well-being and Compassion -- in helping to ease the cost of living for the people.

“Therefore, all highway users are encouraged to make full use of this toll discount and plan their journeys wisely to avoid traffic congestion during this long holiday period,“ he said.

He also advised motorists to follow the travel time advisory issued by highway concessionaires, ensure sufficient balance in their eWallets and Touch ‘n Go cards, and utilise the Malaysian Highway Authority’s CCTV live feed for traffic updates.