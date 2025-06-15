KUALA LUMPUR: A recent violent incident in Melaka involving a 17-year-old student, suspected of killing his mother and elder brother and seriously injuring his younger brother, has raised concerns and prompted calls for stronger mental health support for youth.

Mental Health Promotion Advisory Council member Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the heartbreaking case highlights gaps in the country’s support systems, as initial reports indicate the incident stemmed from long-standing domestic tensions, including possible academic stress.

“Mental health struggles, especially among adolescents, are real. Depression, anxiety, emotional isolation and unprocessed anger can fester when left undetected,” he said in a statement today.

Lee noted that school counsellors are often overstretched or unavailable, while parents are typically untrained to detect signs of distress. He added that many young people suppress their emotions for fear of judgment or punishment.

He urged the Education Ministry to strengthen school counselling infrastructure by ensuring every school is staffed with trained professionals in adolescent psychology. He also proposed implementing emotional literacy programmes to help students cope, reflect and seek support when overwhelmed.

Lee further called on the Health Ministry and the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry to work together to build accessible and non-stigmatised mental health services across both urban and rural areas.

“Mobile units, school-linked referral pathways and youth-friendly clinics should be scaled up,” he added.

He also stressed the need for national campaigns to educate caregivers and teachers about emotional intelligence, respectful communication and recognising early warning signs.

“Let us be clear, violence is never acceptable. But silence and inaction, too, can be dangerous. If this tragedy becomes the catalyst for deeper conversations and decisive reforms around youth mental health, then perhaps we can prevent future loss before grief becomes the only language left,” he said.

According to media reports, a 17-year-old student has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 51-year-old mother and 21-year-old brother at their home in Bukit Rambai, Melaka last Thursday.