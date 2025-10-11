500 needy in Bandar Tun Razak receive MADANI Ihsan food hampers

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 500 needy individuals in the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary constituency received MADANI Ihsan food baskets today.

The donation was handed over by the Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Azman Abidin on behalf of the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is the Member of Parliament for Bandar Tun Razak.

Azman stated that the initiative was coordinated with the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council and the MyPrihatin Foundation as part of ongoing government efforts to ease the burden of the poorer segment.

He confirmed that the programme’s continuity helps the needy bear their daily burdens through these distributions.

The MADANI Ihsan food basket contains basic dry food items including cooking oil, eggs, rice, flour, and sugar.

Recipient Hanipah Sarif, who has lived in Bandar Tun Razak for over 20 years, expressed appreciation for the government’s concern.

She mentioned this was her third time receiving the MADANI Ihsan Basket and expressed gratitude for the donation.

Another recipient Yusnita Harun, aged 54, attended with her husband Muhd Ashaari Rusdi, aged 55, and noted the basic necessities would cover their family’s needs including those of their five school-going children.

Yusnita, who is a person with a disability, thanked the government for easing her family’s burden and helping with daily life. – Bernama