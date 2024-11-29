KUALA LUMPUR: An estimated 5,000 grassroots leaders of Barisan Nasional (BN) from across the country are expected to attend the coalition’s Golden Jubilee celebration, scheduled to take place on Dec 7 at Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

BN Secretary-General Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the celebration date was decided during the BN Supreme Council meeting last Wednesday.

“Various activities have been planned, and approximately 5,000 grassroots leaders from all over the country are expected to attend,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Zambry also noted that the meeting discussed preparations for the 17th Sabah State Election, which could be held anytime before October 2025.

“BN will continuously monitor the current political developments in Sabah to ensure that efforts and strategies for the election can strengthen the party’s position in the state,” he added.