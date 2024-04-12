IPOH: A total of 513 suicide cases have been recorded in Perak since 2019 until September this year, the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) was told today.

State executive councillor (Exco) in charge of health, consumer affairs, national integration, and human resources, A. Sivanesan said that the figure includes 94 suicide cases from January to September this year.

“Mental health can also be linked to suicide cases. In 2019, a total of 42 cases of suicide were recorded, in 2020 (56 cases), in 2021 (112 cases), in 2022 (111 cases), and in 2023 (98 cases). These statistics are from Royal Malaysia Police,” he said in reply to V. Bavani (PH-Malim Nawar) during Question Time.

Sivanesan said that there were 4,729 patients in 2022 and 4,988 patients in 2023 who received mental health treatment at health clinics across the state and that the Ministry of Health is working to increase the number of counselors at both the federal and and state levels.

“As of November this year, there are 24 psychological officers serving at health facilities in Perak,” he said.

Sivanesan said the Perak State Health Department is also committed to raising public awareness about mental health and running campaigns to reduce the stigma surrounding the issue.

This, he said, includes continuous mental health campaigns and advocacy efforts at various levels, where topics covered include a wide range of health issues, including mental health.