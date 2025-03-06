SUNGAI BULOH: A total of 514 Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel and veterans have been awarded the Malaysian Skills Diploma this year through the Recognition of Prior Experiential Learning (R-PEL) programme.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin stated that the R-PEL initiative was introduced by the Ex-Servicemen Affairs Corporation (PERHEBAT) in 2017, allowing MAF personnel and veterans to obtain a diploma upon completing their service.

According to him, R-PEL is a certification programme in collaboration with the Skills Development Department that recognises the experience, skills, and achievements of MAF veterans during their service, based on the National Occupational Skills Standard (NOSS).

He said that MAF veterans can continue to contribute to the nation through various other means.

“The development of human capital and the socio-economic wellbeing of MAF veterans must be treated as a strategic priority that deserves serious attention,” he said when officiating the Malaysian Skills Diploma Award Ceremony under the R-PEL programme and the PERHEBAT Certificate presentation at Sungai Buloh Camp here today.

Mohamed Khaled stated that PERHEBAT will continue to provide training, exposure, and skill development as part of its efforts to assist soon-to-retire MAF personnel, adding that this year alone, 3,473 MAF personnel nationwide completed transition training.

He also urged PERHEBAT to ensure MAF veterans can live independently, securely and productively by providing robust and effective transition training.

“PERHEBAT must also enhance its engagement with the industry and job market and transform itself into a more agile, transparent and performance-driven institution,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry, in a statement, said that Mohamed Khaled is expected to witness the signing of eight memoranda and notes of understanding between PERHEBAT and industry partners today in areas such as job placement, entrepreneurship opportunities, and training programmes.

“These MoUs and NoUs involve Boustead Petroleum Marketing (BHPetrol), the Johor Royal Military Force, Maxis Broadband, TAB Security, Kamatech Automotive & Engineering, Hexide Engineering, AMS Caddy Academy, and Nur Lembah Pangsun Eco Resort,” read the statement.