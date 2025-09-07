529 trainees register for PLKN 3.0 Series 3/2025 at army camps

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 529 participants have registered for the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0 Series 3/2025 at two Territorial Army regiment camps.

As of noon, 279 male trainees reported to the 505th Regiment Camp in Pekan, Pahang, while 250 female trainees registered at the 515th Regiment Camp in Kuala Lumpur.

National Service Training Department director-general Maj Gen Datuk Ya’cob Samiran stated that the series targets 700 participants, with registration continuing until next week.

“The turnout reflects the strong commitment of Malaysian youths to embrace the challenge of defending the nation while fostering values of leadership, courage and camaraderie,” he said during a press conference at Camp 515.

Ya’cob noted that 60 trainees attended despite not confirming their participation earlier, demonstrating their determination to undergo the training.

Approximately 20% of initial candidates withdrew for official reasons including health issues and academic commitments, though the registration process proceeded smoothly.

“This series also saw a unique participation of male triplets who reported together at Camp 505,” he added.

PLKN 3.0 represents a government initiative to develop a generation balanced in physical, mental, social and patriotic values, with 2025 serving as a retrial phase before full implementation in 2026.

JLKN aims to recruit over 8,000 youths for PLKN 3.0 next year, with new camps planned in Sabah and Sarawak.

The first 2026 series will begin in Gemas, followed by nine other camps in states including Perlis, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan and Johor starting in April.

“We will also open a new camp in Sabah at Kukusan Camp, Tawau, while another is planned in Sarawak, either in Kuching or Sematan,” Ya’cob confirmed.

Male and female trainees will continue to be placed in separate camps as in previous series.

Feedback from earlier series indicates over 90% satisfaction with modules, facilities and overall training experience, with many requesting extended training periods.

Series 3/2025 has recorded a more than 50% increase in voluntary participation compared to previous series, reflecting strong programme acceptance among youth. – Bernama