Repaying our beloved Malaysia

AS the echoes of fireworks and patriotic songs from our recent Merdeka celebrations fade into memory, we Malaysians turn our gaze towards Malaysia Day on Sept 16.

It is a time when the red, white, yellow and blue of our Jalur Gemilang flutter proudly in the breeze, reminding us of the federation that binds our diverse archipelago together.

But beyond the public holidays we cherish – the extra days off for holidays, family barbecues, shopping sprees or simply lounging at home – what do we, as average citizens, truly reflect upon during these occasions?

In a nation as vibrant and complex as ours, these dates are more than markers on the calendar, they are invitations to introspection about our shared identity and responsibilities.

For many, the spotlight inevitably falls on the theme of racial harmony – a sentiment that permeates speeches, parades and media coverage every year.

We have all heard the familiar refrains: “Unity in diversity”, “Muhibbah” and calls for tolerance among our Malay, Chinese, Indian and indigenous communities.

Yet, let us be honest, there is often an overplay of these ideals, turning them into cliches that echo hollowly in the halls of power and the streets alike.

To a large extent, racial harmony remains more talk than tangible reality. We have seen progress, inter-ethnic friendships forged in schools, mixed marriages that blend cultures and festivals where we all partake in each other’s traditions. But beneath the surface, fissures persist while subtle discrimination in job markets, heated online debates that devolve into racial slurs and political rhetoric that sometimes exploits divisions for votes continue to exist.

Last week, on the front pages of our newspapers, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivered a stark warning during Independence Day reflections: no country can survive if it succumbs to racial hatred and division. He emphasised that our Merdeka was achieved not through silos of ethnicity or religion but through collective cooperation.

It is a call that resonates deeply, urging us to move beyond mere discussions. No more endless talks, he implied, only action. In a nation where harmony has been the bedrock of our post-colonial success, enabling economic booms and social stability, it is time we heed this and translate words into deeds.

As Anwar noted, our strength lies in uniting diverse communities for peace and progress. This is not just political speak; it is a national imperative.

I speak from a place of profound personal attachment. I have been “married” to Malaysia in happiness and sorrow for decades, through economic highs like the Asian Tiger era and lows like the financial crises and pandemics.

My pride as a Malaysian is not born from blind nationalism but from lived experience. When I first began travelling – to the bustling streets of Tokyo, the historic ruins of Angkor Wat, the pristine beaches of Bali, the façade and pretence in the United States and even the vast landscapes of Australia – my comparison antennae activated instinctively.

Because love is blind, nothing quite measures up to the country where I was born and bred. The efficiency of Singapore’s MRT? Impressive but it lacks the chaotic charm of our rail travels. The culinary wonders of Thailand? Delightful, yet they pale against a steaming plate of nasi lemak at a roadside stall in Kuala Lumpur, infused with the aroma of sambal and pandan.

Over the years, that veil of affection has only thickened. I started to believe heaven itself resides in Malaysia, the equatorial warmth that nurtures our rainforests, the concerto of languages in our markets, the resilience of our people who rebuild after floods or economic slumps.

I am a Malaysian first, proudly so. My identity is not defined by passports or ancestry alone but memories woven here – childhood Hari Raya feasts with neighbours of all faiths, Deepavali lights illuminating entire streets, Chinese New Year lion dances echoing through malls and the quiet dignity of Thaipusam processions. These are the threads that bind me.

Memories from travels abroad come and go like fleeting postcards – exotic but transient – but nothing endures like the soul-deep connection to Tanah Air, our homeland.

Yet, in moments of quiet reflection, especially around these national days, a nagging question surfaces: What have I done for my country? It is a query that lingers on my bucket list, unanswered and urgent.

John F. Kennedy’s famous words echo across oceans: “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” In Malaysia’s context, it is particularly poignant.

Our nation has given us so much, free education that lifted generations from poverty, subsidised healthcare that saves lives daily, a multicultural composition that enriches our worldview and natural bounty from Sabah’s coral reefs to Sarawak’s ancient jungles.

We have enjoyed relative peace in a turbulent world, economic opportunities that draw global investors and a democracy – flawed as it may be – that allows voices like mine to be heard.

So, how does one repay such a debt? It is not about grand gestures reserved for heroes like Tunku Abdul Rahman or modern leaders. Repayment begins with the everyday citizen, in small but meaningful actions that accumulate into national transformation.

First, embrace true unity beyond lip service. Attend a neighbour’s open house during festivals, regardless of race, share a laugh over rendang or yee sang.

Investing in personal growth that benefits the nation is another way of showing our patriotism. Pursue education or skills that drive innovation, whether in tech startups that put Malaysia on the global map or sustainable agriculture that secures food security.

As entrepreneurs, hire diversely as employees foster inclusive workplaces. Remember, economic patriotism means buying local, supporting our SMEs over foreign brands when possible.

People in the older age group should emulate technology today and not dismiss it as irrelevant or difficult.

By engaging civically, you can attend town halls and write to elected representatives about issues affecting the masses. Democracy thrives on active citizens, not passive observers.

In the digital age, use platforms responsibly, spread positive stories of Malaysian achievements and counter fake news that sows discord.

You can instil these values in the next generation. Teach children about our history, not just dates and battles, but also the human stories of unity that built Malaysia.

Encourage them to travel within the country first – from Penang’s street food havens to East Malaysia’s cultural treasures – to foster a deeper appreciation. And the list is inexhaustive.

As Malaysia Day approaches, let us transform reflection into resolve. Our country is not perfect; challenges like income disparity, environmental degradation and lingering racial tensions persist. But just as we don’t give up on our parents no matter what, let us also love Malaysia unconditionally!

Happy Merdeka and Malaysia Day!

Dr Bhavani Krishna Iyer holds a doctorate in English literature. Her professional background encompasses teaching, journalism and public relations. She is currently pursuing a second master’s degree in counselling. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com