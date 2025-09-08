Giorgio Armani to be buried in private ceremony near Milan on Monday

ROME: Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani will be buried on Monday in a private family ceremony held in a village near Milan.

Thousands of mourners paid their respects over the weekend by filing past his coffin displayed next to his multi-billion euro lifestyle company’s headquarters.

Armani, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 91, will be interred in the medieval village of Rivalta south of Milan where his mother is also buried.

Security personnel will be deployed to protect the privacy of the mid-afternoon funeral service according to the local association for castles in the region.

Milan’s mayor Giuseppe Sala has announced a day of mourning in the city on Monday to honour the designer.

The Armani company confirmed its Italian shops will close on Monday afternoon as a mark of respect for their founder.

Hollywood stars, politicians and sports figures have been paying tribute to the fashion legend since his death was announced. – AFP