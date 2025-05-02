KUALA LUMPUR: The number of 5G network users across the country has reached 53.35 per cent, or 18.19 million subscriptions, as of the fourth quarter of last year, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said this achievement was the best in a short period and marked a significant step towards developing better telecommunications infrastructure for all.

“This positive development was among the items presented at the 5G Dual Network Implementation Coordination Meeting that I chaired at the Ministry of Communications today,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Fahmi added that 5G coverage in populated areas nationwide had reached 82.4 per cent during the same period, further strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure.

“This will certainly open up more opportunities for innovation, increase productivity and bring benefits to the people of Malaysia,“ he said.

He also noted that the meeting discussed and decided on several specific matters concerning the direction of Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) and the second network led by U Mobile, which will be announced soon.