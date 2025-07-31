60 witnesses give statements on Zara Qairina’s fatal fall - Sabah police

KOTA KINABALU: Police have recorded statements from about 60 witnesses, including students, parents, and school officials, in the investigation into the death of 13-year-old religious school student Zara Qairina on July 17.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun confirmed the progress, adding that counselling experts are assisting traumatised students in providing clear statements.

“We have taken this investigation to Bukit Aman for observation and final review before referring it to the Attorney-General’s Chambers. We have left it to Bukit Aman, being a higher authority, to provide further views regarding the case,“ Jauteh said.

He noted that while bullying allegations have not been ruled out, investigations are still ongoing. The commissioner spoke after attending Sabah’s 2025 Warriors’ Day celebration at the state police headquarters, officiated by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman, with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor also present.

Zara Qairina was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital on July 17 after being taken off life support. Doctors confirmed no brain function a day after she was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory, having allegedly fallen from the third floor on July 16.

Jauteh stated that the investigation focuses on two key elements: the cause of death and the victim’s environment. He assured the public of a transparent and thorough process, acknowledging the need for professionalism to avoid further trauma to student witnesses.

On July 18, a special police team was deployed to the school for further investigations. “Some of the witnesses are also students of the school. If we conduct the investigation in an unprofessional or irregular manner, this will certainly add to their trauma,“ he said. - Bernama