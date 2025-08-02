Search continues for missing Türkiye national off Pulau Yu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The search and rescue operation for Eser Demirkol, a Türkiye national missing after the yacht Daisy capsized off Pulau Yu, has entered its third day.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Terengganu confirmed the ongoing efforts, covering a 73.5-square-nautical-mile area.

Today’s operation involves aerial and sea assets from MMEA and the Marine Police. “Maritime Malaysia divers are expected to carry out dives today,“ the agency stated.

The incident occurred after the yacht, carrying three Türkiye nationals—captain Ahmet Volkan Ata, 52, Ates Demiroren, 42, and Demirkol, 52—was reportedly hit by a storm on July 29.

Demiroren was rescued by local fishermen on Thursday, while Volkan Ata was found safe after swimming for over 40 hours. - Bernama