Abbas praises Portugal’s move to recognise Palestine state

RAMALLAH: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has welcomed Portugal’s decision to begin the process of recognising the State of Palestine, with formal recognition expected in September. The announcement was reported by the Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA).

Abbas described Portugal’s move as “a positive and courageous step that supports the path towards implementing the two-state solution and achieving peace based on international legitimacy and international law.” He added, “We value this bold and constructive step by the friendly government of Portugal, which reinforces the path of the two-state solution and affirms the international community’s consensus on the necessity of ending the suffering endured by the Palestinian people.”

The Palestinian leader urged other nations yet to recognise Palestine to follow Portugal’s example. He also reaffirmed Palestine’s commitment to pledges made during the recent high-level UN conference on a peaceful settlement of the Palestinian question. - Bernama-WAFA