PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry (KDN) will provide about 600 units of body cameras for use by immigration officers, as part of efforts to improve the agency’s integrity and transparency.

Home Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the move was in response to concerns raised by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the issue of integrity in the immigration service.

“Datuk Seri (Prime Minister) himself called the Immigration director-general and expressed the need to immediately work on the use of body cameras,“ he said when speaking at the Home Ministry’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri Celebration here, today.

According to Saifuddin Nasution, he then instructed KDN secretary-general to expedite the process, and the procurement will be carried out on April 28 to enable 600 body cameras to be provided as soon as possible.

In addition, he said the autogate system would replace most of the manual counters at international airports starting this June, in line with the Prime Minister’s wish to speed up the process of entrance and departure by tourists at the country’s border checkpoints.

“As Datuk Seri wishes, by June, most of the international airports will replace manual counters with autogates, which will allow the departure of travellers to take place in a very short time. That is our commitment,“ he said.

These initiatives are seen as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to improve public service delivery and strengthen the people’s trust in enforcement agencies.

Earlier, Anwar also spent about 30 minutes greeting KDN staff.

The ceremony was also attended by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki.