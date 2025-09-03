BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) has identified 61 locations across Seberang Perai where unauthorised landfilling of padi fields has taken place since last year.

Mayor Datuk Baderul Amin Abdul Hamid said padi fields were designated as granary zones, and any unauthorised activity on agricultural land was prohibited to protect food security and the food chain.

He said MBSP would not compromise on the issue and stressed that action would be taken under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 against any party violating the law.

“Based on our records, there are 28 cases in Seberang Perai Utara, 26 in Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT), and seven in Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS), involving multiple lots. All these areas are under MBSP’s monitoring.

“However, we are facing difficulties in taking action because they seem to be tracking our movements, and the machinery is never at the site when we carry out operations. Last year alone, we seized 28 lorries, but despite extensive investigations and undercover operations, many more remain,” he said after inspecting two padi fields in Permatang Ara, Permatang Pauh today with State Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye.

Baderul Amin said the issue arose when the land was divided into smaller lots and sold to individuals who were unaware that building houses on padi fields was an offence.

“We allow houses on padi fields, but only those related to agriculture. The issue arises when the land is divided and private homes are built. When the case is taken to court, the land broker’s name is nowhere to be found and only the buyer’s name is there.

“The buyer claims he wasn’t aware and assumed that the construction was approved. That’s why we’ll bring this issue to the state government to find a solution,” he added.

Meanwhile, H’ng said that landworks were not allowed in active padi fields, except for certain structures like swiftlet houses or rice storage facilities, which required prior approval.

“The case involving Lot 1343 and Lot 1354 in Mukim 5, Permatang Ara, covers 0.5 hectares. We received the first complaint on Aug 24, 2024, and an on-site inspection on Aug 26 found landfilling activities taking place. A notice was issued, and regular monitoring was conducted from Sept 1 to Dec 31.

“On Jan 7, we found the landfilling activity happening again and immediately issued another notice. Then, on March 6, we received another complaint and took action by seizing a lorry involved in transporting and filling soil there,” he said, adding that MBSP would open investigation papers for prosecution under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 and the Town and Country Planning Act 1976.

H’ng said stricter monitoring would be enforced to prevent the recurrence of such activities, while MBSP would also enhance cooperation with relevant agencies to curb encroachment and illegal land activities in the padi granary area.

“I will discuss with the state government secretary to ensure that every application for subdividing padi land is carefully reviewed from now on. Land subdivision is allowed, but the purpose must be clearly assessed,” he said.