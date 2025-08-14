64 foreign workers detained in Kulim factory raids

KULIM: Sixty-four foreign workers were detained in separate raids at two factories in Padang Serai.

The operation was conducted by the Kedah Immigration Department with support from other agencies.

Kedah Immigration director Mohd Ridzzuan Mohd Zain said the six-hour operation began at 11 am.

The first raid targeted a battery factory, where 34 workers were arrested for immigration violations.

Those detained included 16 Bangladeshi men, 15 Chinese men, an Indonesian man, an Indian man, and a Myanmar woman.

The workers, aged between 24 and 39, breached immigration regulations under multiple sections of the law.

A second raid at a plastic processing factory led to the arrest of 30 more foreign workers.

The group comprised 12 Bangladeshi men, 17 Myanmar nationals, and one Chinese man.

Several workers attempted to flee but were unsuccessful as officers had secured the area.

Mohd Ridzzuan warned that such operations would continue to curb illegal employment.

He urged employers to comply with immigration laws to avoid legal action. - Bernama