IPOH: A total of 6,611 projects involving local governments with a combined allocation of RM993.73 million were completed across the country this year, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said these projects encompassed 20 large-scale initiatives, 3,697 small-scale projects, 357 stall and kiosk development projects and one digitalisation initiative for local authorities (PBT).

As part of the Budget 2024 initiative, 362 additional projects were completed, including 87 food stall improvement projects, 93 drainage and sewerage system upgrades and 182 maintenance projects for flood retention ponds.

He said the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) also carried out public infrastructure enhancements and new constructions in new Chinese villages with 2,168 projects, along with six projects under socio-economic development grants.

“Thanks to this efficiency and strong performance, we are grateful that KPKT was recognised by the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department as the best-performing ministry and the recipient of the 2024 National Development Award,” he told a press conference here today.

Earlier, Nga conducted a walkabout at MyKiosk Meru Raya here before officiating the “Sentuhan Kejayaan KPKT 2024” programme, which marked the conclusion of a tour organised by the ministry’s departments and agencies that visited 10 locations since Dec 1.

Meanwhile, he said 107 projects, with a total allocation of RM168.7 million, were carried out in the Tambun parliamentary constituency under the 2024 KPKT development budget.

Nga said Tambun received 55 projects under the Local Government Department worth RM17.02 million, along with one Program Residensi Rakyat Tambun project (RM149.21 million) and seven Rumah Mesra Rakyat projects (RM567,948.50) under Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad.

In addition, KPKT, through the Community Welfare Division and the New Chinese Village Division, has completed 34 house repair and new construction projects at a cost of RM734,640, while RM1.71 million was allocated for 10 projects involving road resurfacing and recreational park upgrades in new Chinese villages.

“The government remains committed to executing projects with integrity, good governance and cost-saving measures to reduce leakage and waste and ensure high-impact projects that prioritise the well-being of the people,” he said.