67 per cent 5G network coverage in Kelantan - Teo

KOTA BHARU: The 5G network service coverage in Kelantan has reached 67 per cent in populated areas, with 232 stations completed as of last year.

Deputy Minister of Communications, Teo Nie Ching, said the ministry intends to further expand the 5G internet network in Kelantan so that people can do their daily business more efficiently.

“In addition, a total of 152 telecommunications towers under the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) have been completed, benefiting more than 1.89 million residents in Kelantan,“ she said during a special 30-minute interview, “Kecek Kiro Kito”, segment on KELANTANfm here today.

Previously, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced that 5G coverage in populated areas nationwide had reached 82.4 per cent as of December 2024, positioning Malaysia among the fastest countries in the world in expanding communication access in recent years.

He also said that 5G penetration among the population had reached 53.35 per cent during the same period, nearly a fivefold increase compared to 10.8 per cent in October 2023.

Meanwhile, Teo said Kelantan currently has 75 National Information Dissemination Centers (NADI), with four more centres expected to be fully completed and operational this year.

NADI, an initiative launched in 2013 by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), aims to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban communities.