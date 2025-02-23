Restoration plan for Melaka Sentral to ensure passenger comfort

MELAKA: The Melaka government, through the Melaka Corporation, will undertake restoration works to redevelop the Melaka Sentral building, which faces various infrastructure and facility issues.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said this is part of ongoing development efforts in the area to enhance tourist and visitor arrivals while boosting local economic growth.

“The Melaka Sentral building will not be demolished. Instead, restoration and repair works will be carried out on damaged sections to preserve its unique identity.

“Regarding costs and allocations, I will provide details after evaluating various factors. However, we have chosen restoration as it is more practical and cost-effective than demolishing and constructing a new bus terminal.”

He told reporters this after officiating the closing ceremony of the Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat (WRUR) programme for the Pengkalan Batu state constituency at Melaka Sentral today.

Ab Rauf further said that ensuring passenger comfort at the terminal built in 2003 is a key priority, with the project expected to take between three and five years to complete.

“This is crucial as the terminal handles over 220 bus trips daily. Opting for restoration rather than rebuilding will prevent disruptions to users,” he said.

Commenting on the WRUR Pengkalan Batu programme led by assemblyman Datuk Kalsom Noordin, Ab Rauf said the two-week initiative, which began on Feb 10, successfully resolved 47 issues out of 364 complaints received and implemented 167 programmes.

“The next WRUR programme will be held simultaneously in two constituencies, namely Sungai Udang and Lendu. I hope the momentum of cooperation among all involved parties continues, as the state government remains committed to addressing issues affecting the people, especially in the targeted constituencies,“ he said.