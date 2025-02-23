KUANTAN: The rapid spread of information today requires parents to play a crucial role in educating their children to think critically and ensure the authenticity of news they receive, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Girl Guides Association Malaysia (PPPM) president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said that while technological advancements undeniably contribute to global socio-economic growth, they expose society to various contemporary challenges.

“Most of us are parents or guardians responsible for educating and nurturing children. We should teach them to distinguish between the good and the bad.

“They must be able to seek information wisely, ensuring its accuracy and authenticity, distinguishing between false and misleading information,“ said the Bandar Tun Razak MP, who is also the Prime Minister’s wife.

Dr Wan Azizah said this at today’s national-level World Thinking Day (WTD) celebration at Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA). PPPM chief commissioner Datuk Yeoh Soo Keng was also present.

Tengku Ampuan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, the president of Pahang PPPM, graced the event, themed ‘Our Story.’

Nearly 1,500 Girl Guides from 16 contingents across the country attended the event.

Elaborating, Dr Wan Azizah said technological advancements such as AI, deepfake, and the Internet of Things require society to verify information rather than unquestioningly trust every piece of information they receive.

“Additionally, we must educate ourselves and our children to practise Eastern values and proper etiquette as courteous Malaysians in daily life and on social media.

“I am still new to the Girl Guides, but I see great potential and many positive values that can be strengthened as its foundation. I believe these values must be passed down to the younger generation who will lead the Girl Guides in the future,“ she said.

On the WTD celebration, she said the theme highlights the PPPM’s achievements in implementing various beneficial and high-impact programmes driven by its members’ strong cooperation and efforts.

“I believe that every programme and activity implemented has, in some ways, contributed to positive change and fostered a more harmonious and balanced lifestyle for all,“ she added.