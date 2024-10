670 flood victims at 11 PPS in three states as of 9.30 am

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 670 flood victims are still at 11 relief centres (PPS) in three states as of 9.30 am today.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana, In PERAK, 409 victims from 118 families are at six PPS in three districts, namely Hilir Perak, Perak Tengah and Kerian.

In SELANGOR, 152 victims involving 57 families are at four PPS in Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor, while in KEDAH, 109 victims (30 families) are at one PPS in Bandar Baharu.

Meanwhile, according to the Public Infobanjir website, five rivers recorded water above the danger level, including Sungai Dausan, Mukah in Sarawak and Sungai Klang at Bandar Klang and Sungai Bernam at Rimba KDR, Sabak Bernam in Selangor.