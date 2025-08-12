Fifth pig farm in Tasek Gelugor tests positive for African Swine Fever

TASEK GELUGOR: Another pig farm in Kampung Selamat has tested positive for African Swine Fever (ASF), raising the total number of infected farms to five.

Penang Veterinary Services Department (JPVPP) director Dr Saira Banu Mohamed Rejab confirmed the latest case through recent laboratory tests.

She stated the situation remains under control and less severe compared to 2023’s ASF outbreak in Seberang Prai Selatan.

A total of 2,060 pigs from four farms have been culled as of August 1 to contain the disease spread.

Dr Saira Banu noted 351 pigs died from ASF infection while 1,709 were euthanised as preventive measures.

The department continues close monitoring of Kampung Selamat’s pig farms with periodic blood testing for early ASF detection.

Authorities are collaborating with farmers and local agencies to enforce strict biosecurity protocols against viral transmission.

Dr Saira Banu clarified Kampung Selamat cannot yet be declared ASF-free as containment efforts and surveillance continue.

Three farms in the area first tested positive for ASF on July 12 following Northern Zone Veterinary Laboratory results.

Two affected farms initially reported high livestock mortality rates before another farm confirmed ASF infection on July 27.

Kampung Selamat hosts 63 pig farms with an estimated swine population of 120,000 animals. – Bernama