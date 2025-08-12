ASEAN AI Safety Network to debut at October 2025 summit

KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN AI Safety Network (AI Safe) will be officially endorsed at the 47th ASEAN Summit in October 2025, with its initial rollout expected by early 2026.

ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn confirmed the initiative, highlighting its role in advancing responsible artificial intelligence development.

He stated that AI Safe reinforces ASEAN’s commitment to embedding safety, ethics, and governance in AI systems while supporting the ASEAN Responsible AI Roadmap.

“The establishment of ASEAN AI Safe aligns with global calls for an international network to tackle AI safety risks through collaboration among governments, academia, and industry,” Kao said at the ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Malaysia Summit 2025.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched Malaysia’s locally developed AI, ‘ILMU’, during the event, a project by YTL AI Labs in partnership with Universiti Malaya.

Kao noted that despite global economic uncertainties, AI continues to revolutionise economies, societies, and daily life worldwide.

He added that the inaugural ASEAN AI Summit serves as a platform to strengthen regional cooperation and foster innovation-driven digital transformation.

AI is projected to contribute between 10% and 18% of ASEAN’s GDP by 2030, amounting to nearly US$1 trillion.

Additionally, Kao highlighted the ASEAN Digital Economic Framework Agreement (DEFA) as a priority, aiming to expand the regional digital economy to US$2 trillion by 2030. – Bernama