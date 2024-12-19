68 people evacuated following Kuching flash floods

KUCHING: A total of 68 people from 14 families have been moved to the Dewan Kampung Sungai Berdaun temporary relief centre (PPS) following continuous rain that caused flash floods in the area.

According to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), the PPS was opened at 12.30 am today.

“The evacuees include five infants, three persons with disabilities (PwD) and four senior citizens,“ it said in a statement.

JPBN said that as of 10 am, water levels in Kampung Sungai Berdaun have receded, with no additional evacuations to the PPS.