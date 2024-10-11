72 foreign GROs nabbed in anti-vice raid at KL entertainment centre

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur branch of the Immigration Department raided an entertainment centre on Jalan Pudu Ulu early this morning, which was found to be offering the services of foreign guest relation officers (GROs) dressed in provocative nightwear.

Its director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said that during Ops Gegar #KLStrikeForce, which took place at 12.45 am, a total of 72 foreign women were arrested, including 61 from Thailand, 10 from Vietnam, and one from Laos.

Additionally, nine locals, who were employed as caretakers and managers of the premises, along with a man who attempted to obstruct the immigration officers, were also detained.

“The operation, which involved 29 officers from the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department, saw individuals ranging in age from 23 to 58 being arrested,” he told reporters at the raid site, which concluded at 3 am.

The entertainment centre was targeted after receiving public complaints, with the premises also found to be offering sashes, valued between RM100 and RM5,000, which customers could give to GROs based on the services rendered.

The foreign women arrested were found to have violated several provisions of the Immigration Act, including Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1969/63 for not having a valid travel document, Section 15 and Section 15(1)(c) of the same act due to expired passports and overstaying.

Meanwhile, the caretakers and managers of the premises were investigated under Section 56(1)(d) and Section 55E of the Immigration Act for harbouring illegal immigrants. All detainees were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Office for documentation, before being transferred to the Bukit Jalil Detention Depot.