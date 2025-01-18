JOHOR BAHRU: The Immigration Department detained 72 foreign nationals and three local employers during raids at 13 premises across Muar and Batu Pahat districts on Thursday.

State immigration director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said in Muar, the department raided nine illegal factories and dormitories, which led to the arrest of 16 Bangladeshi men, 26 Myanmar men, six Myanmar women and two Pakistani men, aged between 21 and 42.

“All of them are suspected of committing offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963,” he said in a statement today.

The detainees were sent to the Pekan Nanas Immigration Depot for further action

Meanwhile, Mohd Rusdi said the department detained 22 foreign nationals and three local employers during an Op Gegar raid at four massage and reflexology centres in Batu Pahat at around 7.10 pm the same day.

“We arrested 20 Thai women, one Myanmar woman and one Indonesian woman, aged between 20 and 42. Also arrested were a 70-year-old woman and two local men, aged 41, who were the caretakers of the premises involved.

“All the foreign nationals allegedly committed offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963, while the three locals were detained under Section 56 (1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said.

He added that all detainees in this operation were sent to the Setia Tropika Immigration Depot for further action.