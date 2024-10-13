745 flood-prone areas identified in Johor, highest ever recorded - JBPM

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 745 flood-prone areas have been identified in Johor this year, the highest number ever recorded.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Siti Rohani Nadir said Batu Pahat has the highest number of flood-prone areas with 186, followed by Segamat (103), Muar (87), Kluang (78), Tangkak (59), Pontian (58), Kota Tinggi (56), Johor Bahru (44), Mersing (38) and Kulai (36).

She said climate change, which caused flooding in previously unaffected areas such as Chaah in Segamat last year, is one of the factors contributing to the rising number of high-risk areas.

“Other factors include the increasing flash floods and heavy rainfall in certain locations,” she told reporters after officiating the Annual Grant Presentation and Engagement with Johor Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS) here today.

She added that 23 critical slopes have been identified in Johor Bahru, Mersing, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Segamat, Muar and Batu Pahat.

Siti Rohani said that JBPM would maintain vigilant monitoring during the northeast monsoon season, deploying 1,425 officers and personnel, including PBS, along with 38 four-wheel-drive vehicles, 10 lorries and 45 boats.

Meanwhile, she said the department is working with the Malaysian Productivity Corporation (MPC) on a pilot project incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) technology to evaluate building plans, focusing on architectural, mechanical and electrical aspects.

“The use of AI will expedite the building plan assessment process, which previously took 14 days to complete manually,” she said.

Regarding the fire incident involving four warehouses in the SILC Industrial Area, Iskandar Puteri, last Thursday, Siti Rohani said investigations are underway to determine the cause and estimated losses.

The fire at the warehouses, including two storing materials believed to be thinner, claimed the lives of two Bangladeshi workers, while another was injured and is receiving treatment at Sultanah Aminah Hospital.