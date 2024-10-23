779 fatal road crashes involving school students reported from Jan-Sept 2024 - Police

IPOH: A total of 779 fatal accidents involving school students were recorded in the first nine months of this year.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said a total of 4,043 road accident cases involving school students were recorded during the same period.

He said this showed a worrying trend and has caught the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We have responded to (the Prime Minister’s) concerns by launching special road accident operations, focusing on motorcyclists as they are among the highest contributors to road accidents compared to other vehicles,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after officiating the launch of the Road Safety Awareness Advocacy Programme and Special Motorcycle Operation at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Anderson here today.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 498 school students aged 17 and below were recorded to have been involved in ‘mat rempit’ activities in the first nine months of this year.

Earlier, in his speech, Mohd Yusri said the advocacy programme was carried out to raise public awareness about the importance of road safety and adherence to traffic laws and regulations.

“The programme aims to reduce road accidents through education and training as well as encourage good manners when using the roads, especially among the school students,” he said.