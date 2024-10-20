79 RELA officers receive DKM, SKM

MELAKA: The People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) has taken a step forward when 79 of its officers received the Malaysian Skills Diploma (DKM) and Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) recognised by Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM).

RELA director-general Datuk Yahya Sulaiman said the certification marked a new chapter in the history of the enforcement agency as its officers now have their own reference experts through this recognition.

“This is our effort to further enhance RELA’s service delivery through training (for the officers)... when they are recognised as reference experts, then we will be able to train our personnel to achieve better standards.

“Our hope in RELA is that agencies requiring or obtaining services from RELA will have more trust and confidence in us,” he said.

He told reporters this after officiating the Graduates Appreciation and Excellence Award 2024 ceremony at UTeM here today.

At the ceremony, RELA managed to certify 79 officers through the Malaysia Skills Certification System (SPKM) and National Occupational Skills Standard (NOSS).

Of the total, 15 officers received the SKM Level 3 Certification in Firearms Tactical Coaching, 15 in SKM Level 3 Certification in Office Administration and 39 others received the SKM Level 3 Certification in Security Services Supervision.

In addition, 12 officers received the DKM Certification in Administrative Management and 34 others the DKM Certification in Security Operations Management.

A total of 72 officers also received certification in National Competency Standard-Train the Trainer (NCS TTT).