80% of maritime accidents in Malaysia due to missing life jackets

KLANG: Nearly 80 per cent of the 226 maritime accidents recorded last year occurred because victims failed to wear life jackets, according to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA). The agency revealed that these incidents involved 1,348 individuals, with 1,259 rescued, 64 dead, and 25 still missing.

From January to May this year, 108 cases were reported, affecting 251 victims. Of these, 36 died, 12 remain missing, and 203 were rescued. Maritime First Admiral Mohd Tahir Khalid, director of MMEA’s Air Operations Division, warned that fatalities could double by year-end if the trend continues.

Speaking at the 2025 Maritime Safety Awareness Day event in Tanjung Harapan, Mohd Tahir stressed the need for heightened safety awareness, especially among high-risk groups like fishermen. He noted that MMEA’s average response time to accidents is up to two hours, making life jackets crucial for survival.

“Wearing safety gear during the critical window is essential, as rescue teams are dispatched as quickly as possible by boat or helicopter,“ he said. Many victims, including seasoned fishermen, neglect life jackets due to discomfort, despite regulations requiring vessels to carry them.

The annual event, themed ‘Float to Live’, marks the 2006 transfer of maritime search and rescue (CARILAMAT) coordination from the Marine Department to MMEA. Selangor MMEA director Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh also attended the ceremony.