SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said an estimated 810,000 vehicles are expected to enter the state during the Aidilfitri period.

He said this marks a 76 per cent increase, or 350,000 more vehicles, compared with the usual weekday traffic of 460,000 vehicles.

He added that traffic congestion is expected to intensify, particularly during peak hours, as people travel back to their hometowns or head to popular destinations.

To manage the increased traffic flow, police will step up enforcement at 19 identified congestion hotspots and three accident-prone or blackspot locations throughout the festive season.

Ahmad Dzaffir highlighted that these hotspots are spread across all districts, with seven located in Seremban, including the Bukit Chedang roundabout; Dusun Nyiur traffic lights; Dato’ Siamang Gagap traffic lights; Jalan Rasah; Seremban Gateway traffic lights, Jalan Sungai Ujong and Jalan Dato’ Bandar Tunggal.

In Port Dickson, it involved KM5-7 Jalan Pantai (Batu 4 night market); KM10-12 Jalan Pantai (Dataran Kemang); KM8 - 11 Jalan Seremban-Port Dickson (Pekan Lukut) as well as the Gemencheh-Batang Rokan Intersection and KM 2 Jalan Tampin-Gemas (Tampin).

In addition, Jalan Ulu Bendul-Terachi-Kuala Pilah Town (Kuala Pilah); KM 0.5-1 Jalan Bahau-Rompin (Jempol); Kuala Klawang Town traffic lights (Jelebu); Jalan Seremban - Tampin; Pedas/Linggi Toll Plaza - Pedas ILP roundabout (Rembau) and Jalan Persiaran Pusat Bandar; Jalan Batang Benar; Pekan Nilai (Nilai).

He said the three blackspot locations involved KM 11 Jalan Seremban (Port Dickson); KM 19-22 Jalan Seremban-Simpang Pertang (Jelebu) and KM 5 Jalan Bahau-Kemayan (Jempol).

He added that all available resources at both the contingent and district levels would be deployed for crime prevention, intelligence operations, and scheduled patrols in residential and commercial areas, particularly for premises whose owners have notified the police of their absence.

“In conjunction with the Negeri Sembilan Police Contingent’s Safe Home Campaign, which runs until April 6, a total of 206 officers and personnel will be on duty throughout the period,“ he said, adding that only 10 to 15 per cent of the 4,900-strong force would be permitted to take leave during this time.

In another development, he said a total of 688 permit applications for the sale of fireworks and firecrackers were received in conjunction with Aidilfitri. Of these, 635 permits were approved, while the rest were rejected for various reasons, including the inability to contact applicants.

He added that 219 inspections had been carried out at permitted locations so far, resulting in two arrests for operating fireworks businesses without valid permits.