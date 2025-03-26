ALOR SETAR: Six districts in Kedah have been identified as being at risk of flash floods during the ongoing transition from the Northeast Monsoon to the Southwest Monsoon, which began yesterday.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt. Col. (PA) Zairil Anuar Zulmuji said the transition phase, expected to last until May 2025, brings thunderstorms and heavy rain, increasing the likelihood of fallen trees and sudden flooding.

“We are on high alert during this period to ensure a swift response to emergencies, such as fallen trees caused by storms and flash floods,“ he said after launching the ‘Op Prihatin 2025’ campaign for the Northern Zone in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration today.

Zairil added that 990 personnel from APM in the state are on standby around the clock to handle emergencies on the ground. Monitoring efforts have also been intensified in flood and storm-prone areas across the six districts.

“To ensure readiness, we have restricted leave for our personnel, and all necessary equipment is prepared for immediate use should any untoward incidents occur,” he said.

The monsoon transition phase, which began on Nov 5, 2024, signals the end of the Northeast Monsoon 2024/25. During this period, the country experiences light winds from various directions, leading to the formation of storm clouds and rain, particularly in the western parts of Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak.

Speaking on ‘Op Prihatin,‘ scheduled to run from March 28 to April 6, Zairil said APM will conduct patrols, address fallen trees, and respond to road accidents to assist road users facing emergencies.

“We will also deploy drones for aerial monitoring, especially in disaster-prone areas across Kedah, Perlis, and Penang,“ he added.