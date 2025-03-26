PUTRAJAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa has refuted an allegation that the government provided RM2 million in compensation to the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple in Jalan Masjid India here, saying it is entirely false and baseless.

She stressed that the government had neither promised nor approved any form of compensation for the temple, as alleged, and that there was also no agreement or any other ‘deal’ beyond the resolution reached, in which the temple management agreed to relocate the place of worship to a new site.

“I want to emphasise that the decision made was the result of a harmonious discussion among all parties involved and was a win-win solution.

“Most importantly, the construction of the mosque (at the location), which has been delayed since 2020 on privately owned land, can now proceed as planned, while the temple management has agreed to relocate to an alternative site that has been identified,” she said in a statement today.

She was responding to a claim made by preacher Firdaus Wong Wai Hung in a Facebook post yesterday, in which he urged the government to disclose the actual ‘deal’ regarding the temple issue and questioned whether the temple received RM2 million in compensation.

Dr Zaliha reiterated that the case should not be used as a precedent for any future cases.

“This was a specific resolution to the issue, handled with wisdom, in accordance with legal provisions, and with due consideration for the sensitivities of all parties involved,” she said.

She urged all parties to put an end to the controversy and refrain from inciting religious or racial sentiments based on unverified information, as this could threaten the harmony and unity that has been collectively built.

Yesterday, Dr Zaliha stated that following negotiations involving various parties, including the temple management, the government had identified a new relocation site measuring 4,000 square feet, approximately 50 metres from the original location.

Last Thursday, the media reported that discussions on the relocation of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple, situated on land owned by Jakel Group, had proceeded harmoniously between the company, the temple management, and Kuala Lumpur City Hall.