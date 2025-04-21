85% of Armed Forces veterans under 60 have second careers

SABAK BERNAM: A total of 85 per cent of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans have a second career after finishing their military service, Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said.

Most end up as entrepreneurs, as well as being involved in the security industry and other work in the private sector, he added.

“The Defence Ministry (MINDEF) works closely with the Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) to ensure veterans are offered a suitable second career.

“As the majority of them finish their service around the age of 40, they are still young have huge potential to continue contributing in various sectors,” he said after the Sabak Bernam district Peduli Veteran MADANI (PVM) programme in Jalan Sentosa, Pasir Panjang in Sekinchan here today, adding that the MyWIRA Veteran programme by MINDEF and KESUMA was a vital platform in placing veterans in industries requiring a highly skilled and disciplined workforce.

He said his ministry was open to suggestions that veterans be involved in border control operations, such as the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complexes under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry.

“We at the Veterans’ Affairs Department and MINDEF are always open (to that suggestion) to allow us to benefit from their experience.

“Actually, they can have a second career through cooperation with the Home Ministry and we will cooperate as evidenced by our veterans being assigned as forest rangers, which now number 300 people,” Adly said.

He also welcomed the proposal of veterans as wardens at MARA Junior Science Colleges and recommended that further discussions be held to determine suitable roles.

In other developments, Adly said the government is expected to build 62 new houses throughout the country this year, with 15 of them having been developed with the cooperation of Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) and the Veterans’ Affairs Department.

“We do know that the need is pressing and we try to meet it. Sometimes we are unable to build houses instead we conduct renovations.

“So, this year, we aim to renovate 220 houses with an average of 20 to 30 houses per state,” he added.