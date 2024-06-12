93 held in immigration raid in Ampang Jaya

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department has detained 93 illegal immigrants in an enforcement operation carried out at the PKNS Taman Dagang flat in Ampang Jaya, early this morning.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said that those apprehended included Indonesian, Bangladeshi, Nepalese, Myanmar, and Pakistani nationals, aged between four months and 55 years.

“The department inspected 189 individuals following public complaints about illegal immigrants residing in the area. Some attempted to flee during the operation,” he said in a statement today.

He said that detainees are suspected of violating provisions under the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966, and the Immigration Regulations 1963 and sent to the Immigration Depot for further investigation and action.

The operation, which began at 12.30 am, involved 162 officers from the Immigration Department headquarters in Putrajaya, supported by five personnel from the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM).