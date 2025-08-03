PAPAR: A total of 96 PETRONAS AutoExpert (PAX) workshops nationwide will offer special vehicle servicing rates under the Ihsan Madani Service Programme @ PETRONAS AutoExpert (SIM@PAX) in conjunction with Aidilfitri 2025.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the programme, running from March 15 to 29, offers discounts of 10 to 30 per cent below current market rates for car servicing, including mineral and semi-synthetic lubricants.

He said the strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) and PETRONAS is part of the government’s Payung Rahmah MADANI agenda, which was first launched on Jan 24 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

“SIM@PAX aims to benefit low-income groups by reducing vehicle maintenance costs during the festive season,“ he said in a statement after officiating the programme here today.

According to him, the initiative will be expanded to include vehicle servicing and lubricants for diesel-powered vehicles, particularly to assist users in Sabah and Sarawak, as well as petty traders who rely on diesel-engine vehicles like pickup trucks.

The public can check the participating workshop locations via www.mymesra.com.my and schedule a service appointment starting today through the Setel app.

Meanwhile, KPDN is also supporting the Ikhlas Ramadan Programme with Gas PETRONAS by donating PETRONAS gas cylinders to 100 Ramadan Bazaar traders at Tapak Tamu Mingguan, Papar. Traders will also receive free gas cylinder exchanges twice during the programme.