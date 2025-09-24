97% non-compliance in SLD checks as Oct 1 deadline looms

PUTRAJAYA: A staggering 97% of buses and heavy vehicles registered after 2015 have yet to comply with the speed limitation device (SLD) verification requirement, just days before enforcement begins on Oct 1.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that as of Sept 23, only 2,915 out of 108,805 vehicles had completed the required certification process, leaving the overwhelming majority non-compliant.

“This shows that many operators are not taking the directive seriously.

“Some even think the government will back down, but we will not compromise on road safety.

“Enforcement will begin on Oct 1 as planned,” he said at a press conference at the Transport Ministry here today.

He was joined by Road Transport Department (RTD) director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli and senior officials.

Loke said the vehicles affected include 2,528 express buses, 6,241 tour buses and 100,036 goods vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of more than 3,500kg.

He said initial enforcement will focus on the issuance of Notice 114, where non-compliant vehicles stopped during road checks will be given 10 days to provide proof of SLD installation and verification at RTD.

“This is not a summons. It gives operators a chance to comply. But the deadline is firm.

“We are serious about ensuring SLD compliance, especially after the tragic express bus crash in Gerik caused by speeding,” he said.

Loke said that all installation, configuration, and activation of SLDs must be certified by RTD-recognised bodies, which will issue an SLD Verification Slip and Functionality Report.

These documents must be presented during inspections at the Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre (PPKM) or when renewing permits with APAD/LPKP, and must also be kept in the vehicle at all times for enforcement purposes.

He added that the certification must be renewed every two years to ensure the device continues to function correctly.

“In addition, all parties involved in certification are required to update the verification information for each vehicle’s SLD installation via RTD’s online system.

A valid SLD Verification Slip and Functionality Report must be uploaded as proof, and these updates must be carried out weekly for RTD’s compliance monitoring and review,“ he said.

While Puspakom inspections will not immediately enforce SLD requirements to avoid disrupting the supply chain, Loke stressed that operators should not view this as a loophole.

“At this stage, we are not yet requiring Puspakom inspection certification, because if enforced immediately, about 97,000 vehicles would fail inspection and this would disrupt supply chains.

“For now, enforcement will be on the road through checks by RTD.

“But let me stress — in the future, compliance through Puspakom inspections will also be made compulsory,” he added.

In July, Loke announced that the SLD installation would be implemented in three phases beginning this October.

The first phase, starting Oct 1, will require verification of SLD functionality for all commercial vehicles manufactured after Jan 1, 2015.

From Jan 1, 2026, the second phase will involve activation of the device within the Electronic Control Unit (ECU) for vehicles built before Jan 1, 2015.

The final phase, to be enforced from July 1, 2026, will require the retrofit installation of SLDs — subject to RTD approval — on commercial vehicles not already equipped with the system.