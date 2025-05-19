PUTRAJAYA: The National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) will take swift action following allegations of misconduct involving its Negeri Sembilan director, who allegedly ordered a daytime raid on a nightclub despite reports of criminal activity occurring at night.

AADK director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said strict action will be taken against any staff found guilty, in accordance with existing laws.

“AADK does not tolerate misconduct or integrity breaches by its personnel,” he said in a statement today.

According to media reports, the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has referred its recommendation for disciplinary action against the director to AADK’s Disciplinary Authority. The director was also alleged to have conducted the raid without the required approval from the Enforcement Division at AADK headquarters.

Ruslin added that AADK will continue working closely with EAIC to uphold good governance, especially in addressing integrity-related complaints.

He also reminded all staff to carry out their duties responsibly and with integrity, in full compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS)